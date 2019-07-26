UrduPoint.com
Russia To Continue Helping With Conflict Settlement In Central African Republic - Lavrov

Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:07 PM

Russia to Continue Helping With Conflict Settlement in Central African Republic - Lavrov

Russia will continue helping with a peace settlement in the Central African Republic (CAR) in coordination with its partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russia will continue helping with a peace settlement in the Central African Republic (CAR) in coordination with its partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We will keep helping with a settlement in the car, in coordination with the African Union and international partners," Lavrov said at a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers.

