Russia to Continue Helping With Conflict Settlement in Central African Republic - Lavrov

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Russia will continue helping with a peace settlement in the Central African Republic CAR ) in coordination with its partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We will keep helping with a settlement in the car, in coordination with the African Union and international partners," Lavrov said at a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers.