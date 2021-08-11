Russia to Continue Holding Joint Military Exercises Near Afghan Border - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday praised the joint military drill between Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan near the Afghan border, saying that similar exercises will be held in the future.

The joint drills of the Russian, Uzbek and Tajik armed forces took place from August 5-10 at the Kharb-Maydon training ground in Tajikistan.

"The exercises were carried out at the highest level and we will continue holding such drills," Shoigu said at the Territory of Meanings youth forum, as quoted by the Rosmolodezh youth affair agency.

Violent clashes and terrorist attacks continue to ravage Afghanistan despite ongoing peace talks between the government and the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) in the Qatari capital of Doha. The continuing fighting affected the Afghan-Tajik border, with dozens of Afghan border troops being pushed out by the militants into the neighboring country.