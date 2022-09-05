Russia to Continue International Cooperation on Environment, Space, Arms Reduction - Putin

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, September 5 (Sputnik) - Russia will continue international cooperation in environmental issues, in some areas in space, as well as in the field of arms reduction, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Despite the difficulties of today's period in global affairs, international cooperation in the field of environmental protection will continue, as well as cooperation in some areas in space, arms reduction," the Russian leader said, speaking at an environmental forum. "This is inevitable."