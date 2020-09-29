UrduPoint.com
Russia To Continue Mediation Efforts On Karabakh In OSCE Minsk Group - Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 10:11 PM

Russia, as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, will continue mediation efforts to find a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh problem, Alexander Lukashevich, Russia's permanent representative to the OSCE, said on Tuesday

On Tuesday, the OSCE Permanent Council met for an emergency meeting over the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Russia, as a member of the Minsk Group 'troika,' in close cooperation with the United States and France, will continue mediation efforts to assist the parties in developing a mutually acceptable consensus basis for resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh problem," Lukashevich said at the meeting.

"The effectiveness of the mediation assistance of the 'troika' of the Minsk Group co-chairs depends, first of all, on the parties to the conflict themselves, on their political will, which is needed to achieve a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at the negotiating table. Attempts to question the role of the co-chairs enshrined in the decisions of the OSCE and the UN Security Council and their practices can only further complicate the complex settlement processes," the permanent representative added.

