UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Continue Pressuring Kiev To Release Vyshinsky - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 08:22 PM

Russia to Continue Pressuring Kiev to Release Vyshinsky - Foreign Ministry

Russia will continue to exert pressure on Kiev to push for the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russia will continue to exert pressure on Kiev to push for the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are raising the issue of Kirill Vyshinsky's [imprisonment] in the Council of Europe, in the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] and in the bilateral context in all directions, on all fronts. We are putting pressure on international officials to react to this matter. Our representatives in the Council of Europe and the OSCE have raised this topic on every possible occasion. The pressure from our side continues in all directions. We will seek his release," the diplomat said.

Vyshinsky was detained on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason.

The harshest sentence the journalist faces is 15 years in prison. On Monday, the Podolsky district court of Kiev postponed his court hearing again, this time to Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the OSCE, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release. In turn, the organization's secretary general, Thomas Greminger, has said that all OSCE member states should comply with international standards and avoid interfering in the media's work.

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Europe Vladimir Putin Kiev May 2018 Media All From Court

Recent Stories

INFINIX S4 - THE GAME CHANGING 32MP SELFIE PHONE

32 minutes ago

DG Radio Pakistan grieved over demise of Himayat A ..

3 minutes ago

New DG SBP takes charge of his office

3 minutes ago

HEC-Sindh Chairman advises universities to become ..

3 minutes ago

Motorbike snatched on gun point in Dera Ghazi Khan ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh govt allocates Rs 600m to control spread of ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.