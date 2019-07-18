Russia to Continue Pressuring Kiev to Release Vyshinsky - Foreign Ministry

Russia will continue to exert pressure on Kiev to push for the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) Russia will continue to exert pressure on Kiev to push for the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky, who has been held in Ukrainian custody for over a year, Andrey Kelin, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for European Cooperation, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We are raising the issue of Kirill Vyshinsky's [imprisonment] in the Council of Europe, in the OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe] and in the bilateral context in all directions, on all fronts. We are putting pressure on international officials to react to this matter. Our representatives in the Council of Europe and the OSCE have raised this topic on every possible occasion. The pressure from our side continues in all directions. We will seek his release," the diplomat said.

Vyshinsky was detained on May 15, 2018, on suspicion of supporting the self-proclaimed republics in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and treason.

The harshest sentence the journalist faces is 15 years in prison. On Monday, the Podolsky district court of Kiev postponed his court hearing again, this time to Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly said that Vyshinsky's arrest is politically motivated and demonstrates the former Ukrainian authorities' unacceptable policy of targeting journalists.

Harlem Desir, the representative on freedom of the media at the OSCE, has also expressed his concern over Ukraine's actions toward Vyshinsky and called for the journalist's release. In turn, the organization's secretary general, Thomas Greminger, has said that all OSCE member states should comply with international standards and avoid interfering in the media's work.