Russia to Continue Providing Afghanistan with Humanitarian Assistance - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Moscow will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday.

"Russia will continue to provide humanitarian aid to the Afghan population," Zakharova said at a briefing.