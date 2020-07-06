UrduPoint.com
Russia To Continue Providing COVID-19 Assistance To Syria - Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 05:58 PM

Russia will continue to provide large-scale assistance to Syria to aid the country combat the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russia will continue to provide large-scale assistance to Syria to aid the country combat the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Monday.

"Our assistance to Syria, including that which is in connection with the need to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, has been given for a very long time and in various streams, through organizations, government and the Ministry of Defense. This will continue," Vershinin told reporters.

The first shipment of Russian medical aid to Syria to help the country combat the coronavirus disease outbreak arrived in April, containing testing kits, medical equipment, and protective supplies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said the continued cooperation between Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria is vital given the ongoing pandemic and toughening US sanctions placed on the country.

As of Monday, 372 cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Syria since the start of the outbreak, according to the country's Ministry of Health. The case total rose by 14 over the preceding 24 hours, the ministry said in a post on Facebook.

