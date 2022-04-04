Russia to Continue Pushing for UNSC Meeting to Discuss Bucha Despite UK Obstruction

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Russia will continue pushing for a UN Security Council meeting on Monday to discuss the latest provocation in the Ukrainian city of Bucha, despite obstruction from the United Kingdom, which is presiding over the body this month, deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

"It's hard to imagine and apprehend, but the UK presidency of the UN Security Council which has just started tries to deny our right to request a separate meeting of the Council on heinous Ukrainian provocation in Bucha. We asked for it to take place at 15.00 (19:00 GMT) on Monday 4 April 24hrs in advance of the planned meeting in full respect with SC rules of procedure," Polyanskiy wrote on Telegram.

"As we understand, the main task of our British colleagues is to dissolve through baseless procedural pretexts our request in another meeting on Ukraine scheduled on Tuesday with a bigger focus. They clearly want to avoid us raising this issue separately which will cause reputational damage to Western countries who have already blamed Russia of murdering civilians in Bucha. This will not work and the world should learn the truth. We will insist that the meeting takes place on Monday as we requested," he added.