Russia to Continue Shaping Foreign Policy Taking Current Situation Into Account - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Russia's foreign policy concept will be refined taking into account the ongoing changes in the current world situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Our foreign policy documents, of course, are undergoing changes.

You know that just a week ago, at the operational meeting of the permanent members of the Security Council, the main outlines of our new foreign policy concept were considered. And it will be revised, taking into account what is happening now. In this regard, the situation is not static," Peskov explained.