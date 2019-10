Russia will continue its effort toward international strategic policy for strengthening Africa's stability and ensuring regional security, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the Russia-Africa Summit

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Russia will continue its effort toward international strategic policy for strengthening Africa's stability and ensuring regional security, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the Russia-Africa Summit.

"As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, Russia intends to continue actively participating in elaborating a strategic policy of the global community and practical measures for strengthening Africa's peace and stability and ensuring regional security," Putin said at a plenary session.

He stressed that Russia favored increasing Africa's role in resolving local conflicts and believed that "African problems" needed "African solutions."

The Russian leader also praised the deep-rooted cooperation with African nations and regional organizations as a strategic priority.

"Development of the African continent is hindered by terrorism, extremism ideology spreading, transnational criminality and piracy. Many countries face the consequences of the so-called Arab Spring, as a result of which situation in entire North Africa is destabilized. Various terrorist organizations are operating in the region, as well as in the Sahara-Sahel area and near Lake Chad ... In this context, we believe it is important to boost joint effort on fighting terrorism and extremism," Putin added.

Russia plans to boost cooperation with African law enforcement agencies, the president stressed.

The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is taking place in the Russian resort city of Sochi from October 23-24. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is an official media partner of the event.