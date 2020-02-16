Russia to Continue Support China in Fight Against Coronavirus - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2020) Russia will continue supporting China in fight against the new type of coronavirus outbreak including by delivering medical equipment, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

"I would like to once again express our satisfaction with the progressive development of our strategic partnership and comprehensive interaction, and reaffirm our solidarity with the Chinese people and leadership in connection with its efforts to eliminate the coronavirus epidemic ... Your efforts are being implemented very successfully and transparently.

Russia really appreciates this ... We will definitely continue our support, including by medical equipment deliveries," Lavrov said.

The two ministers held the meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

The new strain of coronavirus - COVID-19 - was first detected in China's Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already resulted in 1,523 fatalities, with 66,492 people having been infected. Over 1,700 doctors have been infected with COVID-19, six of them have died.