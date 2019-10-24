UrduPoint.com
Russia To Continue Supporting Iraq's Fight Against Terrorism - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:41 PM

Russia will continue supporting Iraq's antiterror effort amid persisting terrorist raids in some regions of the Middle Eastern nation, Russian Ambassador to Iraq Maksim Maksimov said in an interview with Sputnik

"We have been supporting and will continue supporting our Iraqi partners' effort on fighting terrorism, especially given that this problem remains acute," Maksimov said.

According to the Russian diplomat, terrorist raids continue in some of the Iraqi regions, including along the border with Syria.

"In this context, need increases for the activities of the four-party Baghdad information center, established in 2015 and uniting Russia, Iraq, Iran and Syria," Maksimov added.

Russia, Iraq, Iran and Syria set up in 2015 in Baghdad a coordination center for sharing intelligence information. The center's goals include acquisition, processing and analysis of information related to the situation in the Middle East in the context of terrorism fight; and providing this data to the four countries' general staffs.

