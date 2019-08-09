UrduPoint.com
Russia To Continue Supporting Kyrgyzstan - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 08:50 AM

Russia to Continue Supporting Kyrgyzstan - Prime Minister

CHOLPON ATA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) Russia will continue supporting and assisting Kyrgyzstan in the future, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday.

"There are indeed very good and advanced relations between us. We advise each other on various issues. Based on our capabilities, we are really trying to assist and support our friend and partner ” the Republic of Kyrgyzstan. It will further continue to be like that. Do not doubt this," Medvedev told Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov during their meeting in the Central Asian country.

Medvedev added that before leaving for Kyrgyzstan, he discussed Moscow's relations with Bishkek with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The prime minister also conveyed Putin's greetings to Jeenbekov.

The prime minister expressed confidence that his meetings in Kyrgyzstan would help develop bilateral relations.

Medvedev is currently visiting Cholpon Ata, which is hosting a session of EAEU heads of government.

The trip is held amid an escalation of tensions involving Kyrgyzstan's former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was detained on corruption suspicions after a day of violent clashes between the law enforcement and his supporters in a village near Bishkek.

