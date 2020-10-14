Russia to Continue Supporting Partnership With US Municipalities - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russia will continue to back the partnership between Russians and Americans on local and municipal levels, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said during a Sister Cities International Global Conversation on Tuesday.

"The Russian side will continue to actively support the development of ties at the regional and municipal levels," Antonov said. "We believe that it will be mutually beneficial for dwellers of sister cities and stabilize the whole complex of the Russian-American relations.

"

Antonov said a "pragmatic approach" on the part of US states to cooperating with Russian republics would be helpful and acknowledged the particular importance of such contacts given that they create new opportunities for partnerships.

"It would be great if every state in the United States could find a partner among the Federal subjects of Russia and outline specific plans and mutually beneficial projects," Antonov said.

Such cooperation could help build a stronger foundation for communication at the federal level, Antonov added.