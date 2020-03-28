Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanctions, Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry

Russia calls for lifting sanctions imposed on Venezuela and will continue to assist the Latin American country, including in the fight against coronavirus, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russia calls for lifting sanctions imposed on Venezuela and will continue to assist the Latin American country, including in the fight against coronavirus, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"For its part, Russia will continue to assist Venezuela, including in improving the sanitary and epidemiological situation. This week, the first batch of 10,000 test systems for diagnosing coronavirus infection was delivered to Caracas," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Zakharova said Russia also calls for lifting sanctions from Venezuela, because in a difficult economic situation and during the coronavirus pandemic they become an instrument of genocide.

"Now that the Venezuelan economy, stifled by sanctions, needs urgent assistance, blocking the delivery of food and medicine to the country, as well as restricting access to public funds in foreign bank accounts, simply threatens thousands of human lives," she emphasized.