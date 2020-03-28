UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanctions, Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 12:33 AM

Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanctions, Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry

Russia calls for lifting sanctions imposed on Venezuela and will continue to assist the Latin American country, including in the fight against coronavirus, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russia calls for lifting sanctions imposed on Venezuela and will continue to assist the Latin American country, including in the fight against coronavirus, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"For its part, Russia will continue to assist Venezuela, including in improving the sanitary and epidemiological situation. This week, the first batch of 10,000 test systems for diagnosing coronavirus infection was delivered to Caracas," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Zakharova said Russia also calls for lifting sanctions from Venezuela, because in a difficult economic situation and during the coronavirus pandemic they become an instrument of genocide.

"Now that the Venezuelan economy, stifled by sanctions, needs urgent assistance, blocking the delivery of food and medicine to the country, as well as restricting access to public funds in foreign bank accounts, simply threatens thousands of human lives," she emphasized.

Related Topics

Russia Bank Caracas Venezuela From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

#GreaterThanCorona campaign from Sharjah to the wo ..

1 hour ago

England's Chief Medical Officer Enters Self-Isolat ..

21 minutes ago

Britain Prime Minister tests positive for virus as ..

21 minutes ago

Coronavirus cases witness decline in Lahore: Dr Ya ..

21 minutes ago

Stuck circus 'overwhelmed' by generosity amid viru ..

21 minutes ago

Italy records almost 1,000 virus deaths in one-day ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.