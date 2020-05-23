Russia to Continue Supporting Venezuela Amid Sanctions, COVID-19 Pandemic - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Russia will continue to assist Venezuela amid sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, including by providing medical supplies, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov told Sputnik on Friday.

"Russia is providing the necessary assistance to Venezuela in the context of Western sanctions and the pandemic. We have already delivered COVID-19 tests (300 units of testing systems for 30,000 tests) and other medical supplies to the Latin American country, in particular, on May 8 Russia delivered another batch of insulin to Caracas. Direct contacts are underway between the health ministries the two countries. We are planning to continue working in this direction," Melik-Bagdasarov said.

The United States imposed several rounds of sanctions against Venezuelan officials and entities last January, blocking $7 billion in assets belonging to Venezuela's national oil and gas company, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), and its subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Venezuela has risen to 882, the country's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez announced earlier in the day. The death toll from COVID-19 in the country stands at 10.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 5.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 335,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.