Russia To Continue Supporting WHO Despite US Decision To Suspend Funding - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:36 PM

Russia to Continue Supporting WHO Despite US Decision to Suspend Funding - Lavrov

Russia will continue supporting the World Health Organization (WHO) despite the US decision to suspend funding to the organization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Russia will continue supporting the World Health Organization (WHO) despite the US decision to suspend funding to the organization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in April, US President Donald Trump criticized WHO's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said the US would suspend funding.

"Regardless of the decision of the United States, we have a tradition of supporting the activities of the World Health Organization on various fronts. We will continue to support the World Health Organization no matter how different countries will try to express their attitude towards its activities," Lavrov said after a BRICS meeting.

