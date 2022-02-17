Russia to Continue Talks With West on All Points of Russian Security Proposals - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The Western countries want to focus only on the parts of Russia's security proposals that suit their interests, but Moscow will continue to negotiate all aspects mentioned there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"As to what kind of negotiations are possible, negotiations will continue on all aspects of our proposals," Lavrov told a press conference after meeting with the visiting Italian foreign minister.

Lavrov stressed that it is important that the security guarantees are considered as a whole package, adding that sides will not solve the existing issues without agreeing on key positions, such as the non-expansion of NATO to the east and the non-deployment of strike weapons.