Russia to Continue to Provide Military Aid to Mali - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Russia will continue providing military aid to Mali, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Director Pyotr Ilyichev has told Sputnik.

"Russia and Mali are linked by long-standing friendly relations, which began in the days of the USSR.

We will continue to protect the legitimate interests of Bamako at the UN site, as well as provide active assistance to Malian partners in the military and military-technical fields," Ilyichev said.