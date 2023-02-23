Russia to Continue to Supply Advanced Equipment to Troops - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Russia will keep supplying advanced equipment to its troops, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We will continue to supply advanced equipment to our troops, including new strike systems, reconnaissance and communications equipment, drones and artillery systems.

Our industry is quickly increasing the production of the entire range of conventional weapons and preparing for mass production of advanced models of equipment for the Army and Navy, as well as the Aerospace Forces," Putin said in an address on the occasion of Defender of the Fatherland Day.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.