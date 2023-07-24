Open Menu

Russia To Continue To Supply Grain, Food, Fertilizers To Africa - Putin

Umer Jamshaid Published July 24, 2023 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Russia is able to replace Ukrainian grain and will continue to supply grain and fertilizers to African countries despite sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"I want to give assurances that our country is capable of replacing the Ukrainian grain both on a commercial and free-of-charge basis, especially as we expect another record harvest this year," Putin wrote in an article titled "Russia and Africa: Joining Efforts for Peace, Progress and a Successful Future" published by the Kremlin on Monday.

The Russian city of St. Petersburg will host the Russia-Africa summit from July 27-28. Putin emphasized that Russia is ready to build mutually beneficial relations with the African Union, including within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union.

"Notwithstanding the sanctions, Russia will continue its energetic efforts to provide supplies of grain, food products, fertilisers and other goods to Africa. We highly value and will further develop the full spectrum of economic ties with Africa - with individual states as well as regional integration associations and, naturally, with the African Union," Putin wrote.

On July 18, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which provided for a humanitarian corridor to allow exports of Ukrainian grain over the past year, expired, as Russia did not extend its participation. Moscow has been repeatedly critical of the fact that the deal's provisions pertaining to Russia had not been fulfilled.

