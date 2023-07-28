Russia to Continue to Supply Grain to Africa Both on Commercial Basis, for Free - Putin

Russia will continue to supply grain to African countries on the commercial basis as well as free of charge, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia will continue to supply grain to African countries on the commercial basis as well as free of charge, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Our country will continue to supply grain to African countries on the commercial basis and free of charge," Putin said at the Russia-Africa Summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28.