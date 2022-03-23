Russia to Continue to Supply Wheat to Egypt Without Interruption - Ambassador to Cairo

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russia will continue to supply wheat to Egypt uninterruptedly, all projects implemented by Moscow in the Arab Republic will be continued, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko said, Egyptian newspaper Al-Masry Al-Youm reported.

The Russian diplomat held a meeting on Tuesday with the association of graduates of Russian and Soviet universities, at which, among other things, questions were raised regarding the impact of the crisis in Ukraine on economic relations between Moscow and Cairo.

According to the newspaper, the ambassador said that during a telephone conversation on March 9 between the presidents of Russia and Egypt, the continuation of work on El Dabaa nuclear power plant project, in the Russian industrial zone in Egypt, as well as the supply of Russian wheat to Egypt, was confirmed.

The ambassador also said that, on March 17, the Egyptian and Russian agriculture ministers spoke by phone, and the Russian minister reassured his counterpart that "supplies of wheat from Russia to Egypt will continue without any delay."