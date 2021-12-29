UrduPoint.com

Russia To Contribute Over $4Mln To UN Program To Combat Plastic Pollution In Caspian Sea

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

Russia to Contribute Over $4Mln to UN Program to Combat Plastic Pollution in Caspian Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russia will allocate over $4 million for the implementation of a UN program to combat plastic pollution in the Caspian Sea, according to an order of the Russian government published on Tuesday.

"To contribute in 2021-2024, at the expense of the Federal budget, up to $4,039,200 to the budget of the United Nations Development Program to finance the costs associated with the implementation of the joint project of the United Nations Development Program and the Environment Program 'Assistance in developing a systematic approach to address the issue of marine litter and plastic in the Caspian Sea,'" the order read.

The Russian Foreign Ministry was instructed to inform the relevant UN programs about the decision and to provide funding for the expenses.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Budget Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancing cooperation

1 hour ago
 Attorney General discusses advancing judicial coop ..

Attorney General discusses advancing judicial cooperation with Kazakhstan

1 hour ago
 Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Pe ..

Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Per Day

1 hour ago
 Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron ..

Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron optimism

1 hour ago
 EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine ..

EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine to Enhance Nuclear Safety - Ki ..

1 hour ago
 Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine ..

Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine on Border With Czechia Despite ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.