Russia to Contribute Over $4Mln to UN Program to Combat Plastic Pollution in Caspian Sea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russia will allocate over $4 million for the implementation of a UN program to combat plastic pollution in the Caspian Sea, according to an order of the Russian government published on Tuesday.

"To contribute in 2021-2024, at the expense of the Federal budget, up to $4,039,200 to the budget of the United Nations Development Program to finance the costs associated with the implementation of the joint project of the United Nations Development Program and the Environment Program 'Assistance in developing a systematic approach to address the issue of marine litter and plastic in the Caspian Sea,'" the order read.

The Russian Foreign Ministry was instructed to inform the relevant UN programs about the decision and to provide funding for the expenses.