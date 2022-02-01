Russia to Convene UNSC Session on Sanctions During Presidency Over Council in February

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Russia during its presidency over the UN Security Council this month will hold a meeting on the negative impact of sanctions on the humanitarian situation on February 7, the Russian mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

"The Russian Federation begins to exercise the functions of the President of the UN Security Council in February," the mission said on Monday. "The mission plans to hold a discussion on February 7 on the issue of sanctions and, particularly, on the prevention of the negative and undesirable consequences of the Security Council sanctions on the socio-humanitarian situation and the provision of aid.

"

The mission said it will also hold another central meeting on the cooperation between the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the United Nations.

"We consider it important to inform the members of the Security Council about the collective actions of the CSTO to stabilize the situation in Kazakhstan," the mission said.

On February 17, the mission said, it will hold a meeting to address the implementation of the Minsk agreements aimed to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

The presidency of the UN Security Council rotates every month alphabetically among all of the 15 members of the UN Security Council.