Russia To Convert Another 44 Medical Facilities For COVID-19 Response - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:06 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Another 44 medical facilities in Russia will be converted into hospitals for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"In addition to Moscow, we plan to repurpose 44 medical organizations, which will include more than 5,000 beds," Murashko said during a meeting on the progress of the construction and repurposing of medical facilities in Russian regions.

Earlier in the week, the Moscow coronavirus response center said that 24 inpatient facilities in the Russian capital would be converted to admit COVID-19 patients in the next 10 days due to the shortage of beds in the city's hospitals.

Russia has so far confirmed 32,008 COVID-19 cases, with 18,105 of them registered in Moscow.

