Russia To Convince US, Israel Of Necessity Of Syrian Dialogue At Jerusalem Meeting- Lavrov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Moscow will try to convince the United States and Israel at a meeting in Jerusalem that it is necessary to stick to the dialogue in Syria, rather than to incite the separatist sentiment in the country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

The upcoming meeting between Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, US National Security Adviser John Bolton and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat is aimed at resolving the crisis in Syria and in the middle East as a whole. It is due to be held in Jerusalem at the end of June.

"We [Russia] will convince all our partners who show interest in our position [on Syria] that it is necessary to act through dialogue, and not through attempts to encourage separatist tendencies in this or that part of Syria, or to banish the legitimate government [of Syria] from building its external relations," Lavrov said.

More Stories From World

