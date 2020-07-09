UrduPoint.com
Russia To Cooperate With Indonesia In COVID-19 Vaccine Development - Trade Representative

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:04 PM

Russia to Cooperate With Indonesia in COVID-19 Vaccine Development - Trade Representative

Russia and Indonesia will work together to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus, and the memorandum of cooperation between the ministries of health of the two countries is being prepared, Russia's trade representative in Indonesia, Sergei Rossomakhov, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Russia and Indonesia will work together to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus, and the memorandum of cooperation between the ministries of health of the two countries is being prepared, Russia's trade representative in Indonesia, Sergei Rossomakhov, said on Thursday.

"We [are ready] to cooperate in the joint development of a vaccine against COVID-19 ... Now, a memorandum of cooperation between the ministries of health of the two countries is being actively prepared," Rossomakhov said during a webinar organized by the Russian Trade Office in Indonesia.

The trade representative called on Russian entrepreneurs to switch from simply supplying Indonesia with personal protective equipment to cooperation in the development of medical equipment, including ventilators, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 and vaccines.

According to Rossomakhov, such cooperation will receive a "positive reaction" from Indonesian partners, and joint-produced equipment will be "in high demand."

