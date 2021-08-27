Russia to Coordinate Efforts on Afghanistan With CSTO, SCO - Lavrov

Russia intends to coordinate its efforts on Afghanistan with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russia intends to coordinate its efforts on Afghanistan with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We will coordinate our actions primarily with our allies and strategic partners within the CSTO and SCO," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

The top Russian diplomat added that Moscow was also ready to cooperate with other countries to "contribute to the normalization of the situation in Afghanistan with a focus on security."

On Thursday, several explosions targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks. At least 170 people, including 13 American service members, were reported dead and hundreds wounded as a result.