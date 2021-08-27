UrduPoint.com

Russia To Coordinate Efforts On Afghanistan With CSTO, SCO - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:28 PM

Russia to Coordinate Efforts on Afghanistan With CSTO, SCO - Lavrov

Russia intends to coordinate its efforts on Afghanistan with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Russia intends to coordinate its efforts on Afghanistan with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We will coordinate our actions primarily with our allies and strategic partners within the CSTO and SCO," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

The top Russian diplomat added that Moscow was also ready to cooperate with other countries to "contribute to the normalization of the situation in Afghanistan with a focus on security."

On Thursday, several explosions targeted Kabul airport and its outskirts. The Islamic State-Khorasan terror group (banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks. At least 170 people, including 13 American service members, were reported dead and hundreds wounded as a result.

Related Topics

Dead Afghanistan Kabul Moscow Russia Shanghai Cooperation Organization Top Airport

Recent Stories

56 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochista ..

56 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

21 minutes ago
 Three journalists held, radio station shut in Sout ..

Three journalists held, radio station shut in South Sudan

21 minutes ago
 'Serve humanity to live for eternity'; says govern ..

'Serve humanity to live for eternity'; says governor

21 minutes ago
 Maqpoon lauds PTI govt's three years performance

Maqpoon lauds PTI govt's three years performance

21 minutes ago
 Brazilian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in Late ..

Brazilian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in Late November - Source

21 minutes ago
 Florian Senechal wins Vuelta stage 13 bunch sprint ..

Florian Senechal wins Vuelta stage 13 bunch sprint

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.