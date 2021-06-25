Russia to Coordinate With Minsk Measures Needed for Development of Belarus - Zakharova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) Russia intends to closely coordinate with Belarus the measures necessary for its sustainable and sovereign development, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"Following its allied obligations and goals of building the Union State, Russia intends to closely coordinate with Belarus the measures necessary for the sustainable and sovereign development of our brotherly country. Our opponents and ill-wishers will not be able to achieve the unseemly goals they pursue," Zakharova said, as quoted by the foreign ministry.

Some EU countries do not hide that they are preparing the ground for a "color revolution" in Belarus, and the latest EU sanctions against Minsk are an attempt to directly interfere in the country's internal affairs, Zakharova said.

"Yet another sanctions attack of the EU Council should be considered in conjunction with the previously put forward by European agencies 'comprehensive plan of economic support for democratic Belarus' worth 3 billion Euros.

We regard it as an open attempt to directly interfere in the internal affairs of Belarus, political bribery of those forces (fed in a number of EU capitals), which in their own selfish interests would not disdain to launch in their native country another 'color revolution' with disastrous consequences. Actually, individual countries and agencies of the EU do not even hide that they are preparing the ground for just such a scenario," Zakharova said.

"We consider categorically unacceptable a targeted external influence on entire sectors of a sovereign country that pursues an independent policy, justifiably refusing to act at the behest of Brussels officials. The decision is biased and is another manifestation of the 'double standards' of the European Union, which does not want to notice the obvious problems of its own member countries and closest partners, such as Ukraine and the United States, in the field of human rights and democratic freedoms," she added.

EU economic sectoral sanctions against Belarus came into force on Friday.