Russia To Counter EU Navalny Sanctions, Impose Restrictions On German Officials - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 04:34 PM

Russia to Counter EU Navalny Sanctions, Impose Restrictions on German Officials - Lavrov

Russia has already adopted sanctions against German and French officials in response to EU sanctions over the case of Alexey Navalny, and will soon notify its EU partners, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Russia has already adopted sanctions against German and French officials in response to EU sanctions over the case of Alexey Navalny, and will soon notify its EU partners, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday.

"Since EU sanctions over Navalny directly concern senior official at the presidential administration, we will respond with similar sanctions. They have been adopted, we will soon inform our French and German colleagues about that," Lavrov told an online press conference.

According to the minister, Russia's sanctions will concern senior officials in Germany and France.

