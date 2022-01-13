Russia to Counter Security Threat With Military Means If Politics Fails - Grushko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russia will take measures to fend off the threat to its security by military means, if this cannot be done by political means, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.

"We have a set of legal military-technical measures that we will apply if we feel a real threat to security, and we already feel that our territory is being considered as an object for targeted strike weapons.

Of course, we cannot agree with this. We will take all necessary measures to fend off threat with military means, if it does not turn out to be political," the diplomat told reporters following the meeting of the Russia-NATO Council.

Russia outlined to NATO countermeasures that it will take in the event of a threat to its security, Grushko said.

"Yes, Russia outlined countermeasures," he said.