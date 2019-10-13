Russia to Create Brand New Arms When World Leading Armies Have Hypersonic Weapons - Putin

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) By the time the world's leading armies create hypersonic weapons, Russia will already have something brand new, and scientists are working in this dimension, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We have also created other weapons that no one else in the world has so far. These are missile systems that fly not on a ballistic trajectory, but on a flat trajectory and at the hypersonic speed. No one has hypersonic weapons yet. But it will surely appear soon in the world's leading armies.

We will have something by then too. I already know what our scientists, designers and engineers are working on," Putin told Al Arabiya, Sky Nеws Arabia and RT Arabic.

At the same time, the president stressed that arms race was not good for the world and Russia would not going to be dragged into extraordinary budgetary spending.

"The arms race is bad. It does not bring anything good to the world. But we will not be dragged into excessive budget expenditures," Putin concluded.