Russia to Create Crisis Management Centers in Africa - Joint Action Plan

Russia will create crisis management centers in Africa, according to the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan 2023-2026 published on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia will create crisis management centers in Africa, according to the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan 2023-2026 published on Friday.

"Increase cooperation in civil defense, joint emergency and disaster response, including through the exchange of experience, training and the establishment of crisis management centres in Africa," the document said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.