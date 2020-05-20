UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia To Create First Military Engineering Academy - Defense Minister Shoigu

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:46 PM

Russia to Create First Military Engineering Academy - Defense Minister Shoigu

Russia will create its first military engineering academy, which will become the country's main institution for the training of military engineers, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Russia will create its first military engineering academy, which will become the country's main institution for the training of military engineers, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

Military engineering personnel are currently being trained by the Combined Arms Academy of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Moscow and the Tyumen High Military Engineering Command school.

"In order to further develop the engineering forces, increase the effectiveness of scientific and applied research, as well as the quality of training specialists, it was decided to create a Military Engineering Academy, which is designed to become the main educational institution for the training of military engineers," Shoigu said.

The minister noted that the decision to create such an institution came as a result of the increased demand for the use of military engineers in recent years during special operations and drills, as well as to serve the nation and country's infrastructure.

Shoigu went on to cite military engineering operations in Syria and Laos as examples of the Russian army's success.

Russian military engineers have demined over 6,500 hectares (16,000 acres) of land, 17,000 buildings and neutralized more than 100,000 explosive devices in both Syria and Laos.

Related Topics

Army Syria Moscow Russia Tyumen Laos

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

33 minutes ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

48 minutes ago

Health and safety are priority as Dubai’s hospit ..

1 hour ago

Live webinar held to discuss UAE’s pioneering st ..

1 hour ago

ADX awarded Best Trading Innovation Excellence - G ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.