Russia to Create First Military Engineering Academy - Defense Minister Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Russia will create its first military engineering academy, which will become the country's main institution for the training of military engineers, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

Military engineering personnel are currently being trained by the Combined Arms Academy of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Moscow and the Tyumen High Military Engineering Command school.

"In order to further develop the engineering forces, increase the effectiveness of scientific and applied research, as well as the quality of training specialists, it was decided to create a Military Engineering Academy, which is designed to become the main educational institution for the training of military engineers," Shoigu said.

The minister noted that the decision to create such an institution came as a result of the increased demand for the use of military engineers in recent years during special operations and drills, as well as to serve the nation and country's infrastructure.

Shoigu went on to cite military engineering operations in Syria and Laos as examples of the Russian army's success.

Russian military engineers have demined over 6,500 hectares (16,000 acres) of land, 17,000 buildings and neutralized more than 100,000 explosive devices in both Syria and Laos.