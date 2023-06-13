Russia to Create Its Own Long-Range Aircraft in 2028-2030 - Industry and Trade Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Russia is developing its own long-range aircraft, its creation is scheduled for 2028-2030, Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told Sputnik.

"Yes, after 2030.

Maybe in 2028-2030, but certainly not earlier," Manturov said shortly before the opening of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), due June 14-17, when asked about the development of a Russian long-range aircraft.

Russia has its own short-haul aircraft - SSJ. Serial supplies of domestic medium-haul aircraft MC-21 to Russian airlines will begin in 2024.