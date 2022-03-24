UrduPoint.com

Russia To Create Laboratory For Development Of Hydrogen Engines - Engineering Bureau

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2022 | 01:29 PM

Russia to Create Laboratory for Development of Hydrogen Engines - Engineering Bureau

Dakar winner Sergey Karyakin's Team SNAG Racing is collaborating with the Ecolibri aviation engineering bureau to create a laboratory in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg for the development of hydrogen aircraft and automobile engines, Ecolibri told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Dakar winner Sergey Karyakin's Team SNAG Racing is collaborating with the Ecolibri aviation engineering bureau to create a laboratory in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg for the development of hydrogen aircraft and automobile engines, Ecolibri told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The parties signed an agreement on the establishment of a joint laboratory in the field of hybrid power plants and fuel cells for aircraft and auto industries," the bureau said, adding that the laboratory will be located in Yekaterinburg.

According to the bureau, a testing ground in Yekaterinburg is planned to be launched by summer and partners from Asia and the middle East are expected to join the research at the time of the launch.

The project will be implemented in order to replace imports of critical technologies and diversify the activities of both companies, Ecolibri added.

"The companies have already started joint research on hydrogen technologies for aviation and electric cars," Karyakin said.

He added that the laboratory will be engaged in practical research and testing of experimental systems for two modes of transport at once. The establishment of a production cluster for the program's needs has begun.

Vladimir Semenov, Executive Director of Ecolibri, said that the alliance will make it possible to offer third-party customers the best experience of two industries at once.

"This applies to hydrogen fuel cell systems, hydrogen safe storage systems and filling stations," he added.

Ecolibri is a technology developer for the electric aviation industry, which has been growing in recent years. The company develops its own technologies in the field of aviation hybrid power plants, the use of composite materials, aerodynamic and strength calculations.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Company Yekaterinburg Dakar Alliance Middle East From Agreement Industry Best Asia

Recent Stories

FIA arrests two men for sharing obscene content of ..

FIA arrests two men for sharing obscene content of US girl who committed suicide

13 minutes ago
 Australia Not Ruling Out Expulsion of Russian Dipl ..

Australia Not Ruling Out Expulsion of Russian Diplomats - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 PM Imran Khan calls on nation to join him on March ..

PM Imran Khan calls on nation to join him on March 27 as a message to 'stand aga ..

1 minute ago
 Gree offers 10 years of peace of mind

Gree offers 10 years of peace of mind

31 minutes ago
 Russian Armed Forces Hit 60 Military Facilities of ..

Russian Armed Forces Hit 60 Military Facilities of Ukraine in Past Day - Defense ..

1 minute ago
 Izyum City in Kharkiv region Fully Controlled by R ..

Izyum City in Kharkiv region Fully Controlled by Russian Armed Forces - Defense ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>