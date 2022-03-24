Russia to Create Laboratory for Development of Hydrogen Engines - Engineering Bureau

Dakar winner Sergey Karyakin's Team SNAG Racing is collaborating with the Ecolibri aviation engineering bureau to create a laboratory in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg for the development of hydrogen aircraft and automobile engines, Ecolibri told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) Dakar winner Sergey Karyakin's Team SNAG Racing is collaborating with the Ecolibri aviation engineering bureau to create a laboratory in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg for the development of hydrogen aircraft and automobile engines, Ecolibri told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The parties signed an agreement on the establishment of a joint laboratory in the field of hybrid power plants and fuel cells for aircraft and auto industries," the bureau said, adding that the laboratory will be located in Yekaterinburg.

According to the bureau, a testing ground in Yekaterinburg is planned to be launched by summer and partners from Asia and the middle East are expected to join the research at the time of the launch.

The project will be implemented in order to replace imports of critical technologies and diversify the activities of both companies, Ecolibri added.

"The companies have already started joint research on hydrogen technologies for aviation and electric cars," Karyakin said.

He added that the laboratory will be engaged in practical research and testing of experimental systems for two modes of transport at once. The establishment of a production cluster for the program's needs has begun.

Vladimir Semenov, Executive Director of Ecolibri, said that the alliance will make it possible to offer third-party customers the best experience of two industries at once.

"This applies to hydrogen fuel cell systems, hydrogen safe storage systems and filling stations," he added.

Ecolibri is a technology developer for the electric aviation industry, which has been growing in recent years. The company develops its own technologies in the field of aviation hybrid power plants, the use of composite materials, aerodynamic and strength calculations.