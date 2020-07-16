Russia to Create Long-Range Interceptor on Basis of MiG-31 Fighter - MiG Director General

Russia's prospective aviation complex of long-range interception will be created on the basis of the MiG-31 interceptor aircraft, MiG aircraft manufacturer Director General Ilya Tarasenko told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russia's prospective aviation complex of long-range interception will be created on the basis of the MiG-31 interceptor aircraft, MiG aircraft manufacturer Director General Ilya Tarasenko told Sputnik in an interview.

"I want to specifically focus on a unique aircraft developed by the Mikoyan design bureau, the MiG-31 intercepting fighter. This aircraft has no analogues in the world. The prospective aviation complex of long-range interception will be created on its basis," Tarasenko said.

The Russian Defense Ministry's commission has already selected the most promising draft projects created as part of the engineering research, MiG chief added.