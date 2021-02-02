UrduPoint.com
Russia To Create More Powerful Version Of Hermes Missile System-Rostec Industrial Director

Tue 02nd February 2021 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) JSC Scientific Production Association (NPO) "High-Precision Weapons", which is part of Russia's high-tech state corporation Rostec, plans to create an improved version of the Hermes precision missile system, Rostec industrial director Bekkhan Ozdoev told Sputnik.

The Primary version of the Hermes high-precision guided missile system, presented last summer, is currently undergoing demonstration tests.

"This complex has great potential for further improvement. In this regard, development work is planned, which stipulates an increase in the combat power of the missile by 2-2.5 times and an increase in its flight speed. This will be the 'Hermes 2.0' version of the system," Ozdoev told Sputnik.

More Stories From World

