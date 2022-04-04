Russia to Create Non-Traditional Types of Weaponry - Deputy Prime Minister

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2022 | 07:36 PM

The new Russian State Armaments Program (SAP) will have the purpose of developing non-traditional weaponry, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Monday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin

"The new SAP will be aimed at creating qualitatively new, including non-traditional, types of weapons, such as directed energy weapons, kinetic weapons, as well as artificial intelligence control systems and robotic systems," Borisov said, as quoted by the Russian president's office.

"The new SAP will be aimed at creating qualitatively new, including non-traditional, types of weapons, such as directed energy weapons, kinetic weapons, as well as artificial intelligence control systems and robotic systems," Borisov said, as quoted by the Russian president's office.

Putin also discussed with Borisov the current state of the Russian military-industrial complex, as well as measures to support the backbone sectors of Russian industry under sanctions.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

