Russia To Create Own Version Of SSJ100 Passenger Plane In 2023 - Deputy Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:36 PM

Russia will create its own, import-substituted version of the short-haul Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger aircraft (SSJ100 New) in 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov told Sputnik on Thursday

"Design and experimental works are set to be completed in 2023. After that, test flights will be conducted," Borisov said.

It will be necessary to conduct a new certification of certain SSJ100 systems, the aircraft as a whole, and the manufacturing enterprise, the prime minister added.

The development of the new aircraft is being carried out in accordance with Russian President Vladimir Putin's order, dated January 25, 2018, and is aimed at phasing out imports of foreign components, Borisov said.

