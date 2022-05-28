Russia to Create Regional University in Zaporizhzhia - Regional Head

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2022) The head of regional administration in Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine told Sputnik on Friday that a new university incorporating regional higher institutions will be created in Melitopol.

"An order was signed today to create Melitopol state university. It will be a large university incorporating educational institutions from across Zaporizhzhia," Yevhen Balytskyi said.

The university will tailor its educational system to match that of Russia and draw talent from across the region to improve the quality of its academic staff, Balytskyi explained.