MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Russia will deal with the consequences created by an attempted armed mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group private military company, on its own, Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Russia has always come out of any predicaments stronger. This will be the case this time. We feel that this process has begun ...

Thank you for your concern, but we will deal with it," Lavrov told a briefing.

Russia does not have to explain anything to anyone on regarding the attempted rebellion and its possible influence on the processes in the country, the minister said, adding that Moscow acts transparently.

