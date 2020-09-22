Russia to Decide on Equipping Marines With BMP-3F Based on Kavkaz Drills Results - Reports

The Russian Defense Ministry will make a decision regarding equipping the marines with the latest modification of the BMP-3F infantry fighting vehicles, developed specifically for the fleet, based on their performance in the Kavkaz-2020 military drills, the Russian Izvestia newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry will make a decision regarding equipping the marines with the latest modification of the BMP-3F infantry fighting vehicles, developed specifically for the fleet, based on their performance in the Kavkaz-2020 military drills, the Russian Izvestia newspaper reported on Tuesday.

BMP-3 is a Russian armored combat tracked vehicle capable of operating in conditions of the use of nuclear weapons. BMP-3F is its modification for the marines, which differs from the basic version by an increased ability to float and the capability of firing from water.

The vehicle will operate on the Caspian coast during the Kavkaz-2020 exercise.

According to Viktor Murakhovsky, a military expert and member of the Russian Military-Industrial Commission, BMP-3 has proven to perform well in combat conditions. Compared to armored carriers, BMP-3 has better maneuverability thanks to its tracked base.

BMP-3 has been in operation since 1987. Apart from Russia, it is used by the military in South Korea, Indonesia and 10 other countries, but only Indonesia has the BMP-3F naval version.