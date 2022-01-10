Russia to Decide on Further Steps After Negotiations With NATO, OSCE - Ryabkov

Russia will decide what to do next in regards to the work on security guarantees after the negotiations with NATO on January 12 and the OSCE on January 13, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russia will decide what to do next in regards to the work on security guarantees after the negotiations with NATO on January 12 and the OSCE on January 13, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"We ended the day and a half of discussions with a statement, I can even say a joint statement, that we will assess (the situation) and take appropriate decisions on the next steps and the prospects of all this work following the events that are still ahead of us, namely, the collective meeting in Brussels with NATO members on January 12 and the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council the next day, January 13," Ryabkov told a briefing after the security talks with the US in Geneva.

At this point, it is difficult to determine the general direction of possible future negotiations between Russia and the United States on security guarantees as the sides are working on an extremely complex set of issues, the diplomat added. The January 12 meeting with NATO may help clarify it, he said.

He noted that it will become clear after the next two meetings which political decisions the Russian leadership should make next and whether Moscow should continue with the talks altogether in the event the West ignores Russian initiatives.