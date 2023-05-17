(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia will decide on the future of the grain deal future based on whether the deal complies with its interests, and Moscow does not deviate from its position, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

The grain deal expires on May 18.

"The most important thing... I can tell you that everything that the Russian leadership said, that this agreement is directly linked to the observance of Russia's interests ” all this is exactly the factor that will be a basis for the decision-making process," Zakharova told Russian broadcaster Zvezda.