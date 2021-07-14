UrduPoint.com
Russia To Decide On Resumption Of Flights To Egypt's Resorts After Delegation's Visit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russia's Federal coronavirus response center said on Wednesday it would decide on resumption of flights with Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh after the visit of the Russian delegation to Egypt.

The members of the response center discussed the possibility of resuming flights with the cities of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh in connection with the signing by Russian President Vladimir Putin of a decree canceling the ban on passenger flights from Russia to Egyptian resorts. On behalf of the Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who heads the response center, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, conducted videoconferencing with the Egyptian delegation headed by the Minister of Antiquities and Tourism of Egypt Khaled Al-Anani.

"To ensure the protection of the health of Russian tourists, an agreement has been reached on sending a Russian delegation to Egypt to assess the epidemiological situation, preventive measures in places where tourists are accommodated, capabilities of laboratories and medical institutions. Following the visit of the Russian delegation, the response center will decide on the possibility of resuming flights to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh," the statement says.

