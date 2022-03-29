UrduPoint.com

Russia To Decrease Military Activity In Kiev, Chernihiv Directions - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 05:16 PM

Russia to Decrease Military Activity in Kiev, Chernihiv Directions - Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry has decided to significantly decrease military activity in Kiev and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Tuesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry has decided to significantly decrease military activity in Kiev and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Tuesday.

"Due to the fact that negotiations on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, as well as on the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine, are moving into practice, taking into account the principles discussed during today's meeting, by the Russian Ministry of Defense in order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achievement of the ultimate goal of agreeing on the signing of the above agreement, a decision was made to radically, at times, reduce military activity in the Kiev and Chernihiv direction," Fomin told reporters.

The official also added that Russia calls on Ukraine to adhere to the Geneva Convention and exclude torture of prisoners of war.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Geneva Chernihiv Kiev Agreement

Recent Stories

TECNO #ShowYourSpark engages TikTokers and hundred ..

TECNO #ShowYourSpark engages TikTokers and hundreds of fans in an interesting da ..

12 minutes ago
 Tarin assures KP Finance Minister of full support

Tarin assures KP Finance Minister of full support

6 seconds ago
 KP govt approves Rs. 2.5b subsidy on flour in Rama ..

KP govt approves Rs. 2.5b subsidy on flour in Ramazan

7 seconds ago
 NATO Foreign Ministers to Meet in Brussels on Apri ..

NATO Foreign Ministers to Meet in Brussels on April 6-7

24 minutes ago
 State land worth Rs 93.30mln retrieved in two days ..

State land worth Rs 93.30mln retrieved in two days

24 minutes ago
 PM may share "threat letter" with CJP as need aris ..

PM may share "threat letter" with CJP as need arises: Asad Umar

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>