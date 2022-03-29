Russia to Decrease Military Activity in Kiev, Chernihiv Directions - Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry has decided to significantly decrease military activity in Kiev and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Tuesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry has decided to significantly decrease military activity in Kiev and Chernihiv regions of Ukraine, Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Tuesday.

"Due to the fact that negotiations on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, as well as on the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine, are moving into practice, taking into account the principles discussed during today's meeting, by the Russian Ministry of Defense in order to increase mutual trust and create the necessary conditions for further negotiations and achievement of the ultimate goal of agreeing on the signing of the above agreement, a decision was made to radically, at times, reduce military activity in the Kiev and Chernihiv direction," Fomin told reporters.

The official also added that Russia calls on Ukraine to adhere to the Geneva Convention and exclude torture of prisoners of war.