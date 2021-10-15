UrduPoint.com

Russia To Deepen Cooperation On Peaceful Atom In Asia - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Russia is ready to strengthen cooperation on the development of peaceful nuclear projects with the countries of the Asia-Pacific region, including Indonesia, Nikolay Nozdrev, director of the Third Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Russia is ready to deepen cooperation in high-tech areas, including the peaceful atom, with Asian states, including Indonesia. We also note the partners' interest in the achievements of Russian nuclear energy," Nozdrev said.

Nozdrev also noted the huge potential of bilateral cooperation with Jakarta in this direction.

"It will be possible to fully realize it (the potential) after the Indonesian leadership, in principle, determines the prospects for the development of the national nuclear industry," Nozdrev added.

Last year, former Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi said that the Indonesian authorities had offered Rosatom a site for the construction of the first nuclear power plant.

