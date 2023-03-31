Russia to Defend Right to Existence by All Available Means - New Foreign Policy Concept

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Russia will defend its right to existence by all available means in response to the West's unfriendly actions, according to a new foreign policy concept released by the Kremlin on Friday.

"In response to the unfriendly actions of the West, Russia intends to defend its right to existence and free development by all available means," the document read.

Russia will also protect its national interests, creating conditions for the termination of unfriendly actions of European countries, the concept added.